Dudley Council election results as first wards are announced

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

All 72 seats are up for grabs in the biggest contest seen in the borough for 20 years, with multiple candidates being elected across all wards.

Going into the election, the Conservatives had control with 41 councillors, compared to Labour's 26.

There was also one Liberal Democrat and three independent councillors. One seat was vacant after Adrian Hughes, who wasn't standing this year anyway, was thrown out for not attending any meetings since October last year.

We'll be updating this article with results as they come in.

* denotes winner

Amblecote

Erin Charlotte Bellingham, Labour -

Paul William Bradley, Conservative -

Harriet Caroline Foster, Labour -

Pete Lee, Conservative -

Maxim Lowe, Independent -

Adrian Norman Mabe, Green Party -

Mollie Jo Priest, Liberal Democrats -

Kamran Razzaq, Conservative -

Molly Savage,

Glen Wilson, Independent -

Belle Vale

Daniel James Bevan, Conservative -

Peter William Dobb, Conservative -

Joseph Eulogio, Labour -

Sarah Louise Furhuraire, Liberal Democrats -

Fiona Jane Murray, Labour -

Simon Dennis Phipps, Conservative -

Donella Joy Russell, Labour -

Brierley Hill and Wordsley South

Andrew Bennett, Green Party -

Kevin Carnall, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition -

Matthew James Cook, Labour -

Adam Davies, Conservative -

Marva Iotha Inniss, Labour -

Wayne Little, Conservative -

John Ronald Martin, Labour -

Aneesa Nawaz, Liberal Democrats -

Abdul Qadus, Liberal Democrats -

Danny Shaw, Conservative -

Brockmoor and Pensnett

Dan Barras, Conservative -

Alex Dale, Conservative -

Steve Edwards, Labour -

Ian Martin Flynn, Liberal Democrats -

Judy Foster, Labour -

Eric Perry, Conservative -

Karen Westwood, Labour -

Castle and Priory

Faye Barras, Conservative -

David Ashley Bramall, Liberal Democrats -

Keiran Robert Casey, Labour -

Karl Denning, Labour -

Donna Flurry-Haddock, Labour -

Saadat Khan, Conservative -

Wafa Khan, Conservative -

Coseley

Claire Elizabeth Beech, Green Party - 277

Konstantins Bokarevs, Green Party - 169

Peter Drake, Labour - 1,272*

Jake Christopher David Fountain, Conservative - 582

Henry Oche, Conservative - 496

Dennis John Phipps, Conservative - 511

Sue Ridney, Labour - 1,181*

David Christopher Roberts, Labour - 1,056*

Cradley North and Wollescote

Tim Crumpton, Labour -

Rachael Anne Gardener, Labour -

Samantha Hadley, Conservative -

Siobhan Halloran, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition -

Kash Khan, Liberal Democrats -

Mahdi Amen Mutahar, Labour -

Natalie Anne Neale, Conservative -

Ryan Ashley Priest, Liberal Democrats -

Ethan Brian Stafford, Liberal Democrats -

Christopher Sturmansprigg, Conservative -

Gornal

Bryn Challenor, Conservative -

Nathan Paul Hunt, Reform UK

Anne Millward, Independent -

Joanne Hazel Anne Morgan, Labour -

Harjinder Singh, Labour -

David Stanley, Conservative -

Claire Sullivan, Conservative -

Stuart Turner, Labour -

Mark Westwood, Independent -

Halesowen North

Helen Clare Betts-Patel, Labour -

Hilary Bills, Labour -

Ashley Patrick Flavin, Green Party -

Tracey Gregg, Liberal Democrats -

Stuart Carl Henley, Conservative -

Rachel Jane Hewlett, Green Party -

Abdul Razzaq, Independent -

Parmjit Singh Sahota, Labour -

John Robert Small, Conservative -

Laura Taylor-Childs, Conservative -

Halesowen South

Saima Chadney Furhuraire, Liberal Democrats -

Jeff Hill, Conservative -

Stephen Hilton, Labour -

Fady Jadayel, Labour -

Jo Plant, Labour -

Thomas Geoffrey Russon, Conservative -

Alan Taylor, Conservative -

James Windridge, Green Party -

Hayley Green and Cradley South

Tony Barnsley, Labour -

Zac Barnsley, Labour -

Ian James Bevan, Conservative -

Bex Collins, Conservative -

Ranjeet Furhuraire, Liberal Democrats -

Andrea Goddard, Conservative -

Michael Joseph Hanley, Labour -

Kingswinford North and Wall Heath

Phil Atkins, Conservative -

Cassie Gray, Independent -

Simon Paul Hanson, Liberal Democrats -

Tremaine Herbert, Labour -

Stephen Holmes, Liberal Democrats -

Karen Mary Jordan, Labour -

Edward Robert Lawrence, Conservative -

Rick Nelson, Labour -

Shaz Saleem, Independent -

Mark Webb, Conservative -

Kingswinford South

Brian Bassingthwaighte, Independent -

Simon Daniel, Labour -

Sue Greenaway, Conservative -

Michelle Hammond, Independent -

Patrick Harley, Conservative -

Roxanne Enid Holmes, Liberal Democrats -

Luke Johnson, Conservative -

Peter Phillip Miller, Independent -

Domenico Palermo, Labour -

Adam Waldron, Independent -

Chris Walker, Green Party -

Dave Woolley, Labour -

Lye and Stourbridge North

Naz Ahmed, Liberal Democrats -

Muhammad Imtiyaz Ali, Conservative -

Mark Binnersley, Green Party -

Dave Borley, Conservative -

Ellen Hope Cobb, Labour -

Gary Farmer, Liberal Democrats -

Mohammed Hanif, Labour -

Pete Lowe, Labour -

Shazad Mahmood, Conservative -

Steven Parish, Liberal Democrats -

Netherton and Holly Hall

Martin Berrington, Conservative -

Viorica Faraji, Conservative -

Robert Owen Johns, Liberal Democrats -

Qasim Mughal, Labour -

Shaneila Mughal, Labour -

Jamie Dennis Smith, Green Party -

Elaine Taylor, Labour -

James Warner Tye, Conservative -

Norton

Matthew Robert Broad, Labour -

Steve Clark, Conservative -

Tony Creed, Conservative -

Ant Dugmore, Green Party -

Alan Harry Hopwood, Conservative -

Olof Lee, Green Party -

Benjamin James McCloskey, Labour -

Stephen James Price, Green Party -

Alexander Rhys Quarrie-Jones, Labour -

Elaine Catherine Sheppard, Liberal Democrats -

Pedmore and Stourbridge East

James Robert Clinton, Conservative -

Paul Robert Hebron, Labour -

Mark Christopher Kent, Labour -

Ian Kettle, Conservative -

Nigel Kirkham, Liberal Democrats -

Ceri Wynn Owens, Labour -

Beth Scrimshaw, Green Party -

David John Sheppard, Liberal Democrats -

Jason Thorne, Conservative -

Vi Wood, Liberal Democrats -

Quarry Bank and Dudley Wood

Robert Edward Clinton, Conservative -

Jackie Cowell, Labour -

Jennie Dunn, Conservative -

Luke Hamblett, Labour -

Lisa Joan Jones, Conservative -

Richard Priest, Liberal Democrats -

Ashley Smith, Labour -

Sedgley

Hamza Faisal Ahmed, Labour -

Damian Corfield, Conservative -

Colin Drewery, Green Party -

Shaun Roger Keasey, Independent -

Sat Khan, Conservative -

Tony Middleton, Labour -

Jeff Ndlovu, Labour -

Samson Lee Oakley, Green Party -

Ian Sandall, Conservative -

Brad Steven Simms, Independent -

St James’s

Asif Ahmed, Labour -

Cathryn Jayne Bayton, Labour -

Sara Bothul, Conservative -

Roman Chapman, Conservative -

Can Ibrahim, Conservative -

Tomass Jereminovics, Green Party -

Caroline Reid, Labour -

Richard John Tasker, Reform UK -

Richard Wanklin, Liberal Democrats -

St Thomas’s

Shaukat Ali, Labour -

Shazna Azad, Labour -

Shakeela Bibi, Independent -

Carole Blackmore, Conservative -

Sajid Hanif, Conservative -

Michael Lewis, Conservative -

Muhammad Najeeb, Independent -

Choudhary Noorhussain, Independent -

Zia Qari, Green Party -

Adeela Qayyum, Labour -

David Reynolds, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition -

John Slim, Liberal Democrats - Priest

Upper Gornal and Woodsetton

Adam Michael Aston, Labour -

Caroline Mary Benton, Liberal Democrats -

Shaun Farrow, Reform UK

Mushtaq Hussain, Labour -

Carol June Littler, Labour -

Kane Watton, Conservative -

Lucy Watton, Conservative -

William Watton, Conservative -

Wollaston and Stourbridge Town

Nicolas Anthony Barlow, Conservative -

Christopher Ashley Bramall, Liberal Democrats -

Lisa Marie Clinton, Conservative -

Matt Dudley, Conservative -

Cat Eccles, Labour -

Linda Carol Foster, Green Party -

Jason Robert Griffin, Labour -

Andi Mohr, Green Party -

Ken Moore, Freedom Alliance -

Andrew Michael Edward Tromans, Labour -

Wordsley North

Keith Archer, Labour -

Pam Archer, Green Party -

Kevin Billingham, Labour -

Jonathan Michael Bramall, Liberal Democrats -

Sarah Daniel, Labour -

Donna Harley, Conservative -

Kerry Lewis, Conservative -

Matt Rogers, Conservative -