West Midlands Mayor election: One side predicts defeat after reports of neck-and-neck race

Polls have predicted a close race between Mr Street and Labour's Richard Parker.

Despite votes not being counted until Saturday, it's being forecast that the Tory candidate will win a third successive term following victories in 2017 and 2021.

Six candidates have stood to be the next West Midlands Mayor, but it's the independent, Akhmed Yakoob, who could affect the result of the race.

Speaking to BBC news, Taj Ali, co-editor of Tribune explained that Labour was polling badly in areas with a sizeable Muslim community, with people abandoning the party due to Keir Starmer's comments in October last year about Israel being justified in cutting off water and electricity to Palestinians in the war with Hamas.

He said: "I think it's going to cost them in the West Midlands Mayoral election where you've got an independent candidate, Akhmed Yakoob, who's essentially said 'don't vote for Labour because they are supportive of what Israel is doing in Gaza. He probably won't poll more than three per cent but that might just be enough for the Tories to keep that position."

Labour candidate Richard Parker (left) and Tory mayor Andy Street (right)

This sentiment was echoed by John McTernan, Labour party advisor, who also said to the BBC: "Labour passed a vote in Parliament for a ceasefire and force the Government to vote for a ceasefire at the United Nations Security Council. Labour has changed its position on Gaza, our voters need to hear that loud and clear. It's clear they've not heard that and the Gaza issue may cost us the West Midlands (Mayoral) election."

"People need to know we're going for peace in Gaza."

In Tees Valley, another mayoral race expected to be close, Tory incumbent Ben Houchen won with an 18,000 majority. He attracted 81,930 votes compared to 63,141 which went to his Labour rival, Chris McEwan.

Like Mr Street, Mr Houchen was also going for a third successive term. Despite winning, his winning margin was slashed from the 76,000 majority he enjoyed in 2021 when he received 121,964 votes and Labour attracted 45,641.

Election expert, Professor John Curtice, said mayoral election were about "big personalities", and said both Mr Street and Mr Houchen fit that criteria.

He also described mayoral elections as the "least reliable" when it comes to predicting what it means for a general election.

The results aren't expected until Saturday afternoon with the final count, alongside the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner vote, being conducted in Coventry.