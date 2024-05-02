Magical Matthews goes goal crazy for Wanderers

Matthews found the net an incredible 13 times in Wanderers’ 16-2 Division Four success against struggling Codsall Wanderers.

Alun Harris, Alexandru Iordan and Asa Mayer joined Matthews on the scoresheet.

Wanderers’ resounding victory followed a 4-2 midweek setback at the hands of leaders Barnhurst Lane Lions.

Lions are now firm favourites to be crowned champions having opened up a two-point gap over Warstones Wanderers Hollybush and a three-point advantage over Warstones Wanderers WN. They also have two games in hand on both of their rivals.

Warstones Wanderers Hollybush also ran out comfortable winners as the weekend, beating Walsall Swifts 7-2.

Division One table-toppers Victoria travelled to Emerald Athletic and secured a 2-1 victory.

Oli West opened the scoring for Victoria with Louis Read equalising for Emerald. Alex Small scored a later winner for the visitors.

In the double-header, Hawkins Sports travelled to Emerald Athletic and secured a 2-0 victory with Kieran Francis and Sam Scott on target.

In the reverse fixture, Hawkins Sports drew 1-1 with the fourth-placed side, maintaining the one-point gap between themselves and Emerald Athletic.

Hawkins had tasted defeat in midweek when they fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to fellow title hopefuls Codsall Legion Sundats.

Elsewhere in the division, Warstones Wanderers AFC drew 1-1 with seventh-placed Old Bush Athletic.

AFC KT Rangers came from behind to beat Connaught 3-2, keeping their Division Two title hopes alive.

Ryan Tinsley bagged a brace, while Mike O’Toole scored direct from a corner which deceived everybody to secure the comeback.

Second-placed Rangers had drawn 1-1 away to leaders AFC Bradmore in midweek.

Meanwhile, Tettenhall secured consecutive victories against relegation-threatened Wednesfield RBL, with Mark Giles on the scoresheet in both matches.

Vybez Wastones Wanderers thrashed strugglers AFC White Horse 9-1 at home, with Dimitri Dunkley scoring a hat-trick.

In Division Three, Tettenhall Athletic played host to Bushbury Hill, with Shane Farrington and Curtis Newbould-Smith each bagging a brace for the hosts in a 4-0 triumph.

Fifth-placed ECC Sports were thrashed 7-0 at home by Ashmore, who extended their lead at the top of league to 13 points.

In the BP Roberts Cup final, Viking United beat Royal Oak Chapel Ash 1-0 with Frankie Brooks scoring the only goal in the game.

Royal Oak dominated possession in the early stages, but with half-time fast approaching Brooks’ deflected header broke the deadlock and Viking United were able to see out the game to lift the trophy.

The CE Yardley Cup reaches its conclusion on Friday night, after Belgrade and Warstones Wanderers both booked themselves a spot in the final.

Belgrade beat Old Bush Athletic 6-2 in the semi-finals, while Vybez Warstones Wanderers edged out rivals Warstones Wanderers 4-3 on penalties following a 0-0 draw.

The final will take place at Wolverhampton Casuals’ ground with kick-off at 7pm.

n The league are also now accepting applications from new clubs for season 2024-25. Anyone wishing to join should contact league secretary Phil Reade on 07930 561837.