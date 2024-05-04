Man accused of murdering boy, 16, in Wolverhampton drugs den says teen attacked him

Omari Lauder, 23, of Walsall, and co-defendant Mpho Obi, 22, of Wolverhampton, are accused of attacking youth Terrell Marshall-Williams in Warnford Walk in the Merry Hill area of the city at about 4.30pm on September 18 last year.

Under cross-examination at Wolverhampton Crown Court Lauder, of Wolverhampton Street, in Darlaston, said he did not strike the youth who he said had stabbed him in his leg and hand resulting him being admitted to hospital following the incident.

Lauder said Terrell attacked him in the bathroom and that his friend Obi had pulled the youth off him, but he did not see what happened between Obi and Terrell after that.

Terrell Marshall-Williams was stabbed to death

"He cut me twice. He tried to cut me more times, but those didn't go into me," Lauder said.