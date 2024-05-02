Vets make experience count to lift the charity cup

The first 30 minutes were very even, with the only chance falling to Brandhall’s Karl Armstrong, who had a good shot well saved by Tom Whittaker.

But in the 31st minute, Diffusion opened the scoring as Jake Sedgemoor hammered home a 25-yard free-kick into the top corner past goalkeeper Joe Canton.

Two minutes later, a cross from the right was forced home by Ben Jeavons to make it 2-0 to Diffusion.

In the 67th minute, Diffusion’s Simeon Ritchie cut in from the left and slotted home past Canton to make the score 3-0.

Brandhall hit back two minutes later when Connor Armstrong made no mistake from the penalty spot to make it 3-1.

Despite a well-taken free-kick awarded to Brandhall, they could not score another, leaving Diffusion worthy 3-1 winners.

Diffusion captain Gerard Bailey said: “It’s always good to reach a final, but even more pleasurable to win the way a youthful Brandhall side made us work to achieve victory. They are a very good side.”

Andy Birch, secretary of Brandhall, added: “They closed us down well when we had chances – their experience showed through.”