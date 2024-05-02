Vets make experience count to lift the charity cup
Experience triumphed over youth as Diffusion Vets overcame Brandhall Colts in the final of the Beacon Sunday League's Brian Lester Charity Cup.
The first 30 minutes were very even, with the only chance falling to Brandhall’s Karl Armstrong, who had a good shot well saved by Tom Whittaker.
But in the 31st minute, Diffusion opened the scoring as Jake Sedgemoor hammered home a 25-yard free-kick into the top corner past goalkeeper Joe Canton.
Two minutes later, a cross from the right was forced home by Ben Jeavons to make it 2-0 to Diffusion.
In the 67th minute, Diffusion’s Simeon Ritchie cut in from the left and slotted home past Canton to make the score 3-0.
Brandhall hit back two minutes later when Connor Armstrong made no mistake from the penalty spot to make it 3-1.
Despite a well-taken free-kick awarded to Brandhall, they could not score another, leaving Diffusion worthy 3-1 winners.
Diffusion captain Gerard Bailey said: “It’s always good to reach a final, but even more pleasurable to win the way a youthful Brandhall side made us work to achieve victory. They are a very good side.”
Andy Birch, secretary of Brandhall, added: “They closed us down well when we had chances – their experience showed through.”