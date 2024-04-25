Final set up amid a fixture pile-up at end of the year

That Wolverhampton & District Sunday League cup final will take place tomorrow evening at Wolverhampton Casuals’ home ground, with adults charged £5 to get in for the 7pm kick-off.

Spartans Athletic and Barnhurst Lane Lions had thrashed Pattingham Panthers 8-2 and Toll House Athletic 9-0, respectively, to reach last week’s semi-finals.

However, Royal Oak Chapel Ash then edged out Barnhurst Lane Lions 5-4 on penalties after a 0-0 draw and Viking United disposed of Spartans Athletic 4-0 in their last-four ties.

Elsewhere, the Ken Pemberton Cup was won by Codsall Legion Sundats last Friday – defeating Old Bush Athletic Blues 3-1 in the final.

The semi-finals of the CE Yardley Cup were also set up as Belgrade overcame Codsall Legion Sundats 3-0 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Lee Gray and Ben Czerepaninec scored in normal time, before Czerepaninec, Antoine Julien and Brad Lovatt netted the decisive spot-kicks.

Penalties were also needed to separate Vybez Warstones Wanderers and Emerald – the former winning the shootout 5-4 after a 1-1 draw – Dimitri Dunkley’s strike was cancelled out by a Cavan Ellis penalty during normal time.

And Warstones Wanderers AFC also progressed at the expense of Victoria, for whom Joe Clark and Oli West netted in a 3-2 defeat.

In the league, teams are trying hard to squeeze their remaining games in this season with a few double-headers this week.

Hawkins Sports beat Down Syndrome Awareness 3-2 and 2-1 to keep their Division One title hopes alive – with Cameron Osborne, Jack Braid and Sam Baxter on target in the first, and Louie Mason and Joe Hindley scoring in the second.

The previous midweek, Josh Wilson scored in Hawkins Sports’ 2-1 defeat to Victoria.

AFC KT Rangers continued to reel in Division Two leaders AFC Bradmore with their games in hand by edging out AFC Perton 4-3, despite strikes for Reece Ledwidge, Carl George and Brandon Ward.

Bradmore kept winning as well – defeating AFC White Horse 4-0 thanks to Alex Trout, Leigh Edwards, John Bremner and Damien Price. Elsewhere in the division, Tettenhall beat AFC Willenhall 4-2 courtesy of a Max Hague brace and strikes from Bran Manboard and Mark Giles. Taylor Pollitt and Declan Hesson replied for Willenhall.

And Connaught United won 4-0 at Wednesfield RBL, with Jimmy Hague, Cieran Clifton, Rodney Williams and Shaun Campbell on target.

The previous midweek, Tom Foster and Dimitri Dunkley fired Vybez Warstones Wandrers post Dynamo 50 Stile, 2-0.

AFC KT Rangers beat AFC White Horse 4-1 thanks to Amahl McLean, Steven Bennett, Mike O’Toole and Ryan Tinsley, while AFC Bradmore were 3-2 winners at Tettenhall courtesy of Leigh Edwards (two) and Gregg Poole. Max Hague and James Caires-Tranter replied.

And Connaught United edged out Belgrade 2-1 – falling behind to Kane Showell’s early goal before fighting back to triumph through Cieran Clifton and Rodney Williams.

In Division Three, Balls to Cancer thrashed ECC Sports 6-0 – Jordan Norris, Armend Tera (two), Junior Miles, Ashley Chambers and Brett Machinon target.

Martyn Beards and Shane Farrington fired Tettenhall Athletic to a 2-0 victory at Sporting Codsall, while Portobello Rangers edged out Bradmore Social 2-1. Luke Simons and Leo Torres scored for Portobello, with Scott Shortiss getting one back for Bradmore.

Codsall Wanderers climbed off the foot of Division Four with a 3-2 victory at DY Unityed – Carter Dixon (two) and Charlie Clarke netting for Codsall, with James Magill and Sam Baker replying for DY.

Warstones Wanderers Wolves Nation earned a double win over Toll House Athletic – Kyle Matthews (two) and Patrick Reckord scoring in a 3-2 triumph and then Matthews and Ashley Brown making the difference in a 2-1 victory. Zac Whitehouse and Luke Henson scored for Toll House in the first, and Aiden Bartlett in the second.

Ryan Williams hit a hat-trick in AFC Huntsmen’s 4-3 triumph at Pattingham Panthers, with Liam County also on target, while Walsall Swifts and Chase Colts shared a 1-1 draw before Swifts won the second game of their double-header 4-0.

The previous midweek, Tettenhall Athletic triumphed 6-0 at Viking United.