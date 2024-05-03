More than 20 firefighters work to tackle 'severe' house blaze

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Two crews from Haden Cross alongside crews from Stourbridge and Brierley Hill were called to Hill Street in Lye following reports of a fire at around 6.39pm.

The crews arrived at the scene six minutes later and used hose reels to tackle what the service described as a severe house fire.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Crews from Stourbridge, Haden Cross and Brierley Hill are currently in attendance at a House Fire on Hill Street, Lye Stourbridge.

"Please avoid area and travel with caution."