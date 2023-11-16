Banner volleys in the winner in vital encounter

Again chances were missed by both sides in the second half which was dominated by the quality of the defenders.

The Dudley secretary said,”We tried hard for the equaliser but could’nt finish and so lost to a quality strike and quality team with little between the sides.”

Trysull FC and AFC Bloxwich served up a ten goal thriller.Trysull scored from a penalty early on,then it was all Bloxwich.Reece Berry equalised following some wonderful build up play,then quickly took the lead through Regan Wardle.Thomas Battison added a third,Kawsu Bojang made it 4-1 with a terrific solo goal before the prolific TJ Hayes scored from 25 yards to make the half time score 5-1.

After the restart Hayes grabbed his second but Bloxwich failed to extend their lead and after some changes Trysull pulled three back to make the scoreline respectable.

Delph Runners met Sedgley & Gornal Utd West.Edward Tomkins hit a first half hatrick with Delph grabbing their only goal.

Lee Dolman,Ethan Hawkes and a fourth from Tomkins completed the scoring making it 6-1 to Sedgley & Gornal.

Manager Rob Hopson commented,”A scrappy game but second half we found more control and ran out comfortable winners.”

In the Concentric Lettings over 30s Division HC vets consolidated their top of the table spot in a very entertaining game with Shere Punjab 5-4. Ben Wilkins 2 Adam Hill 2 and Dave kennedy were HC’s marksmen with Arun Sengera,Alex Birch,Simon Larmour 2 scoring for Punjab.

MNF Allstarz Vets beat Wolverhampton Old Boys 2-1 with strikes from Daniel Brown and Faisal Qureshi.

Warstones Wanderers Old Boys reached the last eight of The Staffs FA TB Williamson cup with a fine 3-0 victory over Brown Edge FC of the Coors Sunday League Stoke.