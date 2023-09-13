Baggies Broadcast S7 E12: Pipa, Bristol City & an original returns!

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury

With Lewis and his lovely new wife sunning it up on the other side of the world after they tied the knot, Jonny has roped in some Baggies Broadcast royalty for the latest episode.

Former E&S Baggies man Matt Wilson joins the pod to talk life as a new season ticket holder in the Brummie Road end.

They reflect on the season so far, the hopes for the campaign, and Matt gives his insight into the ownership of the club and the managers he encountered, including one story of being banned from a press conference!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)