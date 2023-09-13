Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast S7 E12: Pipa, Bristol City & an original returns!

By Jonny Drury

Jonny Drury brings you the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury
With Lewis and his lovely new wife sunning it up on the other side of the world after they tied the knot, Jonny has roped in some Baggies Broadcast royalty for the latest episode.

Former E&S Baggies man Matt Wilson joins the pod to talk life as a new season ticket holder in the Brummie Road end.

They reflect on the season so far, the hopes for the campaign, and Matt gives his insight into the ownership of the club and the managers he encountered, including one story of being banned from a press conference!

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and get in touch with your questions

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution

