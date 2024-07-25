Andy Johnson joins Baggies Broadcast to talk summer, signings and predictions

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In this episode, which is the final one before the new series kicks off, Lewis and Jonny sit down with AJ to talk about the summer business and new signings.

They look at who will be the key men for Albion next season - as well as make some early predictions for the upcoming campaign.

Note - The episode was recorded prior to Albion's latest signing of Joe Wildsmith.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

