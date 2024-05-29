Baggies Broadcast S7 E51: The end of season awards and finale!

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The boys bring you their end of season awards, discuss Carlos Corberan's links to Leicester City and the retained list.

And for the final time this season they answer all your burning questions.

