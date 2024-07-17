Baggies Broadcast meets Larus Sigurdsson

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Arriving at Albion from Stoke in 1999, the Iceland international went on to make 128 appearances for the club and was part of the 2002 side that won promotion to the Premier League.

From his home in Iceland, Larus recalls his Albion journey, telling stories of that famous promotion campaign, working under Gary Megson and how his career came to an early conclusion at 31.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.