Baggies Broadcast meets Leon Barnett

Leon recalls his time at Albion, from coming in under Tony Mowbray to playing in the side that won the Championship.

He also discusses his FA Cup semi-final experience, to playing in the Premier League.

He also goes into detail about his clubs after Albion and how his career was cruelly cut short.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.