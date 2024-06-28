Baggies Broadcast meets Derek McInnes

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The first guest episode sees Jonny Drury sit down with former Baggies man Derek McInnes.

Derek recalls his arrival at Albion and his three successful seasons at the club - as he took the club to the Premier League.

From Gary Megson team talks, horse racing celebrations, the Battle of Bramall Lane and a management near miss, this episode has it all.

The next episode will be released on the week commencing on June 8.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

