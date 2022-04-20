Dara O'Shea: I’m stronger for my West Brom injury nightmare

Dara O'Shea(Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The defender was out for six months due to the break and also ligament damaged suffered while on duty with the Republic of Ireland in August.

And the 23-year-old believes he has learned a lot about himself in how he dealt with the first major injury blow of his career

“I’m really proud to have come through it the way I did,” said the Irishman. “I think I turned a negative into a positive, I worked on myself, found myself a bit. But physically and mentally too I really had to focus on what was going to get me back to where I am now.”

O’Shea added: “I’m really grateful to the club and all the medical staff for the support they have shown me.

“They put in some long hours with me too, it wasn’t just me. Really happy for me and them.

“I was out for a long time and I need to get back to doing what I love. And whenever I get a chance I’ll give 100 per cent. “

And the Dubliner, wh joined Albion as a youngsters in 2017, is ready to move on and not dwell on the past. Asked if he feels stronger, having coming through the ordeal, he added: “Undoubtedly. It was my first proper injury so I was sheltered from a lot of feelings and emotions I felt at that time.

“It’s crazy because one week you are playing well, you’re playing for your country. And then the next you’re sat at home on the sofa waiting for an operation.

“You are looking down the line thinking ‘I’m not going to play for six-months’.

“I’m just really happy to be where I am now. I’m not going to dwell on the past.

“I’m happy to have come through that and now I’m really looking forward to playing more games, putting in more performances and getting this club back where it should be.”

O’Shea has been touted as a possible club captain in the future by manager Steve Bruce, but for now, the defender is concentrating on his game.