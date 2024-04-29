Teenager taken to hospital with 'puncture wound' to his back after assault

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police were called to the High Street just before 10pm on Saturday after reports of a teenager being assaulted.

The 17-year-old was treated at the scene and taken to hospital with a puncture wound in his back.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch as soon as possible by calling 101.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We have launched an investigation after a teenager was assaulted in Lye on Saturday night.

"We were called to High Street, Lye, just before 10pm to reports of an assault.

"The 17-year-old was taken to hospital with a puncture wound to his back.

"We continue to investigate the assault and anyone with any information is urged to call us on 101 quoting log 4222 27/4/24.

"Alternatively people can leave information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for a comment.