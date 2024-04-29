Teenager taken to hospital with 'puncture wound' to his back after assault
A teenager was taken to hospital with a 'puncture wound' to his back after being assaulted in Lye.
West Midlands Police were called to the High Street just before 10pm on Saturday after reports of a teenager being assaulted.
The 17-year-old was treated at the scene and taken to hospital with a puncture wound in his back.
The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch as soon as possible by calling 101.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We have launched an investigation after a teenager was assaulted in Lye on Saturday night.
"We were called to High Street, Lye, just before 10pm to reports of an assault.
"The 17-year-old was taken to hospital with a puncture wound to his back.
"We continue to investigate the assault and anyone with any information is urged to call us on 101 quoting log 4222 27/4/24.
"Alternatively people can leave information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for a comment.