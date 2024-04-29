Homes without water and roads closed after water main bursts in Walsall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The area around the Crescent, Sutton Road and Broadway North was flooded after the water main burst at around 10.45pm on Sunday night.

Crews from West Midlands Fire Service were called to the scene alongside engineers from South Staffs Water to divert flood water away from homes and attempt to isolate the burst main.

Roads around the area were closed throughout the night, with several houses affected by flood water and bus services around the area were diverted.

Last night, a spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We are at the scene of a burst water main at The Crescent in Walsall.

"Water is travelling south down Broadway towards Sutton road and South Staffs Water are working to isolate the burst main.

"We are diverting flood water away from homes and roads will remain closed through out the night."

A later fire service update at 7.46am on Monday said that two crews were still at the scene and road closures had remained in place.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Two fire crews remain at the scene of the burst water main in Walsall, as South Staffs Water work on repairs.

"Several properties have been affected by water, and road closures remain in place."

A spokesman for South Staffs Water said: "There is a burst main on Broadway North in Walsall.

"Properties in WS1 and WS4 may experience loss of supply/low pressure.

"Road closures in place whilst we work to repair the burst: The Crescent, Sutton Road, Broadway North.

"Sorry for the inconvenience and thanks for your patience."