Police trying to trace man wanted on suspicion of assault with intent to cause serious harm

Dudley Police posted an image on social media of Michael Taylor and asked for the public's help in finding the 21-year-old, who comes from the town.

The force said that Taylor was wanted on suspicion of assault with intent to cause serious harm and asked that if anyone had any information about him, they should call 999.

A spokesman for Dudley Police said: "We’re asking for your help to find Michael Taylor.

"The 21-year-old from Dudley is wanted on suspicion of assault with intent to cause serious harm.

"If you have any information that can help us please call 999 and quote crime reference 20/398356/24."