Carlos Corberan explains team selection in painful West Brom defeat at Sheffield Wednesday

The Baggies were comfortably beaten 3-0 at Hillsborough for a third defeat on the spin for the first time under Corberan with the finish line for the play-off race in sight.

Albion have now won just once in seven games since the March international break and could be forced into a positive result on the final day at The Hawthorns against Preston next weekend to seal a play-off position.

Corberan raised eyebrows with the surprise start for experienced winger Matt Phillips, his first inclusion in the starting XI since injury in early December, as well as a spot in midfield for Yann M'Vila, with regular Alex Mowatt a substitute.

The head coach described the fixture as a set-piece and counter-attack game and felt M'Vila and Okay Yokuslu in midfield would be best to deal with high balls and second balls.