Carlos Corberan explains team selection in painful West Brom defeat at Sheffield Wednesday
Boss Carlos Corberan admitted his team selection at Sheffield Wednesday was to cope with the hosts' strengths and provide Albion more of a punch in attack.
The Baggies were comfortably beaten 3-0 at Hillsborough for a third defeat on the spin for the first time under Corberan with the finish line for the play-off race in sight.
Albion have now won just once in seven games since the March international break and could be forced into a positive result on the final day at The Hawthorns against Preston next weekend to seal a play-off position.
Corberan raised eyebrows with the surprise start for experienced winger Matt Phillips, his first inclusion in the starting XI since injury in early December, as well as a spot in midfield for Yann M'Vila, with regular Alex Mowatt a substitute.
The head coach described the fixture as a set-piece and counter-attack game and felt M'Vila and Okay Yokuslu in midfield would be best to deal with high balls and second balls.