Administrators speak up over 'abandoned' cemetery where relatives of deceased mow the grass themselves

Valerie Millington – along with dozens of others – have been forced to 'mow the lawns and empty the bins' themselves at a Wolverhampton cemetery that went into administration.

Valerie Millington, whose husband Ivan is buried at Essington Cemetery, says nobody is looking after it and the grass is overgrowing, with rubbish is piling up. Valerie has been cutting the grass herself around her late husband's grave

Essington Cemetery, off Bursnips Road, Wolverhampton has been branded a 'complete mess' prompting people whose loved ones lie there to plan a meeting and discuss what to do.

75-year-old Valerie from Willenhall lost her husband, Ivan Arthur Millington, to prostate cancer at the age of 82. She bought the plot for Ivan in April 2022.