Administrators speak up over 'abandoned' cemetery where relatives of deceased mow the grass themselves
"When I die, I don't want to go there." Those are the words of a widow who has to clean up the cemetery where her husband's ashes are kept.
By Lauren Hill
Published
Valerie Millington – along with dozens of others – have been forced to 'mow the lawns and empty the bins' themselves at a Wolverhampton cemetery that went into administration.
Essington Cemetery, off Bursnips Road, Wolverhampton has been branded a 'complete mess' prompting people whose loved ones lie there to plan a meeting and discuss what to do.
75-year-old Valerie from Willenhall lost her husband, Ivan Arthur Millington, to prostate cancer at the age of 82. She bought the plot for Ivan in April 2022.