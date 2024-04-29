Couhty lines drug dealers from Birmingham convicted after major police operation

The 'Jay' line, which supplied cocaine and cannabis across Birmingham and Warwickshire, was originally run by Shakeel Khan and Mohammed Asim.

Later, they sold the line to Shamraz and Amrez Alam for £40,000, with the pair taking over running the line.

A complex investigation throughout 2020 and 2021 as part of Operation Target saw officers examine thousands of phone messages to uncover who was involved, with enquiries finding photos of Asim in a car posing with thousands of pounds in cash.

These enquiries also led officers to Valentina Dobre, who was Shamraz's Alam's girlfriend – her job was to store and package drugs before it was sold.

Shakeel Khan, Shamraz Alam and Valentina Dobre

Also uncovered were Mudassar Hussain and Waqar Ali, both of whom worked on the drugs line.

Amrez Alam, Mudassar Hussain, Mohammed Asim and Waqar Ali

A series of warrants were carried out at addresses in Birmingham, resulting in the arrests of the group.

While searching one of the properties, a list was found containing the names of dozens of people and how much money they owed the dealers.

Cash was found at each address, with the total seized amounting to £212,680, including over £80,000 found at the address of Shamraz and Amrez Alam.

In all, the Jay line supplied nearly 400 customers, with people being encouraged to pay directly into Asim's bank account via transfer.

When he was asked about this in interview, he tried to claim the account was his, but that he had lent it to a friend to use and knew nothing about what was happening with it.

When Dobre's address in Edgbaston was searched, no drugs were found, but a car parked outside was examined revealing a converted firearm, a pellet gun, a starter pistol and five live rounds as well as documents relating to Shamraz Alam.

Guns found during the investigation

In Dobre's interview, she told officers she knew nothing about any drug dealing, but couldn't explain to officers why she referred to Shamraz by the name "Escobar".

Shakeel Khan, 29, of Tile Cross Road, Birmingham pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison on April 10.

Mohammed Asim and Shamraz Alam posing with the money

The remaining defendants were: Shamraz Alam, aged 31, of School Road, Hall Green pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Ccass A drugs and was also found guilty of firearms possession; Amrez Alam, aged 30, also of School Road, Hall Green pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs and was also found guilty of firearm possession; Asim, aged 30, of Ferndale Road, Birmingham pleaded guilty to possession of criminal property; Dobre, aged 40, of York Road, Birmingham pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs; Ali, aged 31, of Oakfield Road, Birmingham pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs; Mudassar Hussain, aged 39, also of Oakfield Road, Birmingham pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs,

They will all be sentenced on 11 and 12 July.

Operation Target is carried out as part of West Midlands Police's commitment to tackling serious and organised crime in the West Midlands.