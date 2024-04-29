Baggies Broadcast S7 E47: Why do West Brom never make it easy?
Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox return with the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.
In the latest episode - the boys reflect on an awful display at Sheffield Wednesday as Albion failed to get a play-off spot wrapped up.
The discuss the display, whether Carlos Corberan got it wrong, and the overall picture of the season.
They also answer all your questions and look to a huge final day as Preston come to The Hawthorns.
Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)
