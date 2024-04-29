Carlos Corberan open and honest words following worrying defeat
Determined Albion boss Carlos Corberan admitted he and his players must front up and take responsibility for Saturday’s slump at Sheffield Wednesday.
The Baggies were dealt a potentially damaging setback with the 3-0 defeat at Hillsborough as the race for a play-off place heads to the final weekend.
It was just the second time under the Spaniard Albion have lost by three goals and a first run of three defeats. Corberan, whose side can almost certainly secure a play-off spot with a draw due to a far superior goal difference, said everyone at the club must analyse their effort.