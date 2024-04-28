Lewis Cox's player ratings: Host of 4s as West Brom slump to poor defeat
Albion correspondent Lewis Cox dishes out the marks as the Baggies slumped to one of their poorest defeats under Carlos Corberan in Saturday's 3-0 reverse at Sheffield Wednesday.
Alex Palmer
Might have been able to parry goals one and three away better. Made a couple of stops. 4
Darnell Furlong
Played on the right of a back three and made one or two useful interceptions. 5
Kyle Bartley
Albion's backline was heavily tested and did not deal with set-pieces and notably second balls, a typical area of strength for Bartley. 5
Cedric Kipre
Started strongly but was unable to prevent his side from falling behind and part of defensive line lacking. Couldn't shackle lively frontline. 5
Conor Townsend