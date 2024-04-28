Express & Star
Close

Lewis Cox's player ratings: Host of 4s as West Brom slump to poor defeat

Albion correspondent Lewis Cox dishes out the marks as the Baggies slumped to one of their poorest defeats under Carlos Corberan in Saturday's 3-0 reverse at Sheffield Wednesday.

Plus
By Lewis Cox
Published
Okay Yokuslu was beaten by a Wednesday player for a couple of goals and was among a few who struggled at Hillsborough (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Alex Palmer

Might have been able to parry goals one and three away better. Made a couple of stops. 4

Darnell Furlong

Played on the right of a back three and made one or two useful interceptions. 5

Kyle Bartley

Albion's backline was heavily tested and did not deal with set-pieces and notably second balls, a typical area of strength for Bartley. 5

Cedric Kipre

Started strongly but was unable to prevent his side from falling behind and part of defensive line lacking. Couldn't shackle lively frontline. 5

Conor Townsend

Similar stories
Most popular