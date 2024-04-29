Lewis Cox analysis: West Brom players falter to set up nervy final day

Carlos Corberan admitted a week or so ago he was content with final-day drama, but privately I’m sure he would have hoped Albion’s play-off spot was wrapped up by now.

On to The Hawthorns, then, Albion’s Shrine, for a make-or-break game 46 of the season, to secure something that has felt like it belonged to the Baggies all season.

It couldn’t go wrong from here, could it?

Saturday at Hillsborough was as bad as Albion have served up in 18 months under Corberan.

It was some occasion, the loudest atmosphere Albion have played in front of all season, with almost everything on the line.

Yet only one side handled the setting – and it wasn’t the visitors from the Black Country.

The Baggies didn’t show up. There wasn’t too much in a fairly tight first half but it was evident enough that Sheffield Wednesday, with Championship survival on the line, looked more up for this. They sensed it was their day and made it so.