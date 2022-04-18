Nottingham Forest v West Brom - Match preview

Karlan Grant (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies travel to take on Nottingham Forest today sitting just five points outside the play-offs with four games still to play.

For them to be this close to the top six really is remarkable when you consider how average they have been this year.

In truth, they don’t deserve it. And they are only in this position because the coronavirus pandemic has left the Championship so weak this year.

But here they are. Win at the City Ground today and they have to be seen as contenders to finish in the top six.

Of course, if Albion have a genuine shot at reaching the Premier League they have to take it.

The money on offer means owner Guochuan Lai will have everything crossed for a late surge and a few favourable results elsewhere.

But you could understand any fan who actually doesn’t want to go up this year.

It’s hard to make a case the Baggies would be better off long-term if they started next season in the Championship.

The riches on offer from the top flight – and the parachute payments that follow even if you fail – are a massive boost for any side

But both the supporters and manager Steve Bruce know this Albion squad is in need of a massive overhaul.

It needs bigger characters. A stronger mentality. More flair.

And there is no way Bruce is going to be able to make the substantial changes needed if every member of the current squad sees their wages double thanks to promotion.

Because it is still unlikely Albion will finish in the top six, the manager will continue to have one eye on the future when he names his team today. Against Blackpool on Friday, departing England international Sam Johnstone was left out the squad entirely to allow David Button to stake a claim for next season.

Dara O’Shea – a man Bruce has described as a future Albion captain – also returned at centre-back.

While the boss was also able to call on Matt Phillips for the very first time – with the 31-year-old coming off the bench for his first appearance since January.

And it’s fair to say Bruce was pleased with how all three of them performed against the Seasiders.

“I thought the keeper (Button) looked very impressive like I remembered from afar,” he said.

“He has played 150 times at this level, experienced, big, agile, I’ve no problem with him.

“It was also good to see O’Shea back because let’s not forget, he had a real serious ankle operation earlier this seaon..

“And Phillips, as soon as he comes onto the park you can see that he is a player and we’ve missed that quality which he has got.

“Let’s hope he stays well because he’s important for us.