West Brom 1-3 Stoke - Report

Taylor Gardner-Hickman of West Bromwich Albion runs with the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City at The Hawthorns on April 9, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies put in an impressive display to topple promotion-chasing Bournemouth on Wednesday.

But they failed to get anywhere near those standards against the Potters - with Steve Bruce's side barely creating a chance of note in the opening 70 minutes.

By that time they were 2-0 down with a Jake Livermore own-goal and Jacon Brown header putting the visitors in the ascendency.

Albion did pull a goal back through substitute Callum Robinson - with the game then becoming very open as they pushed for an equaliser.

But it was Stoke who always looked the more clinical of the two teams.

Jake Livermore of West Bromwich Albion is fouled by Lewis Baker of Stoke City during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City at The Hawthorns on April 9, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

And they wrapped up the win in stoppage time when Lewis Baker finished off a swift counter-attack.

The result leaves Albion sitting 11th in the Championship table - with the team now very much looking a midtable side.

REPORT

Bruce revealed in his pre-match press conference Albion's players posted their highest running stats of the season in the win over Bournemouth.

That led to the boss saying - in an ideal world he would - he would make a couple of changes for the visit of Michael O'Neill's side.

But a lack of options ensured Bruce made just one from the victory over Scott Parker's side.

It saw Jayson Molumby come into central midfield alongside Alex Mowatt and Livermore.

That change saw Taylor Gardner-Hickman shift to right wing-back with Darnell Furlong dropped to the bench.

In a 3-5-2 formation, Grady Diangana continued to partner Andy Carroll up front.

Stoke also lined up in a 3-5-2 system with Tommy Smith and Josh Tymon their wing-backs.

In attack, former Wolves striker Steven Fletcher was partnered by Jacob Brown.

In what was a drab opening 15 minutes, there was a distinct lack of tempo from both sides with neither team creating a chance of note.

But Stoke then managed to get their noses in front after a well-worked free-kick ended with some comical Albion defending.

Grady Diangana of West Bromwich Albion passes the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City at The Hawthorns on April 9, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Some quick thinking from the visitors allowed Joe Allen to send Baker charging towards the byline with the wing-back sending in a dangerous low cross.

And that was stabbed into his own net by Livermore who powered the ball through the legs of Sam Johnstone and into the Albion goal.

O'Neill's side could have been two up just moments later when Baker sent in another dangerous cross.

This time the ball fell for Fletcher - but his low drive from eight yards was blocked by the legs of Johnstone.

From that point on, the visitors were compact, organised and proved to be difficult to break down.

And Albion were bereft of any quality or imagination - with Bruce's men continuing to labour without creating anything.

They did have one sight of goal just before the break when Molumby charged down a clearance from Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

That saw the ball break for Carroll in the box - with the striker lifting it over the onrushing Jack Bonham. But his effort sailed just over the bar.

It was Stoke who threatened first following the re-start with Tymon standing up a cross which Brown headed over.

Just before the hour mark, though, the striker did double his side's advantage.

Again it came from a clever free-kick with Smith brilliantly lofting the ball over the Baggies' defence.

And with Bruce's men asleep, Brown charged into the box before powering a header past Johnstone.

The Baggies were continuing to create next to nothing.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis of Stoke City tackles Semi Ajayi of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City at The Hawthorns on April 9, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

But they did manage to pull a goal back in the 73rd minute when Johnstone pumped a long ball forward.

That was won by Carroll whose knockdown led to substitute Karlan Grant seeing a shot blocked.

But the ball then fell for fellow sub Robinson who fired past Bonham and into the net.

The goal immediately lifted the Baggies who suddenly began pushing for an equaliser.

Gardner-Hickman curled wide from the edge of the box after good combination play from Grant and Adam Reach.

Reach then stood up a cross which Carroll met with a brilliant header.

Andy Carroll of West Bromwich Albion reacts following a missed chance during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City at The Hawthorns on April 9, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

But his effort was kept out with an even better stop from Bonham who produced a strong hand to tip the ball over the bar.

From that moment on the game was incredibly open as the Baggies continued to push for an equaliser.

And with space to exploit Stoke went on to get themselves a third in stoppage time when Josh Maja slipped in Baker who slotted the ball past Johnstone and in.

Albion (3-5-2): Johnstone, Ajayi, Bartley, Clarke, Gardner-Hickman, Livermore, Mowatt (Robinson 58), Molumby, Townsend (Reach 79) Diangana (Grant 58), Grant.

Subs not used: Button, Furlong, O'Shea, Kipre.

Stoke (3-5-2): Bonham, Forrester, Jagielka, Harwood-Bellis, Smith, Allen, Baker, Vrancic (Wilmot 82), Tymon, Brown, Fletcher (Maja 76).