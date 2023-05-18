Walsall unveil Mat Sadler as new permanent manager

Mat Sadler will be stepping up from interim boss to the Saddlers hotseat full time

The former defender ended the season as interim boss – winning one and drawing one of his three games in temporary charge – and has now been entrusted with the job full time.

Sadler is looking forward to getting down to the serious business of leading Walsall into the new season.

“Firstly, I can’t wait to get started,” he said. “We’ve gone through the process and in the back of my head was just being desperate to get started so I can’t wait for the opportunity to do that.

"I want to thank everyone who was part of the process for giving me the opportunity and it’s not one that I take at all lightly – it’s one I have real honour in being asked to do.

"It goes without saying that I will give it absolutely everything to make sure it’s a success over the coming years.

“I want to make the point to the fans; we must now be together in this next phase in the football club’s journey.

"Fans, staff, players – everyone coming together over this next period and showing what a powerful thing that can be will be my rallying cry throughout the whole season, because we won’t achieve anything on our own.

"We all must be together throughout the wins, throughout the defeats, all of those good times and all of those tough times – we all need to be together throughout all of it and that’s the only way we’ll be successful.”

Co-chairman Ben Boycott said: “I am both pleased and confident in the appointment of Mat Sadler to be our new head coach.

“His knowledge of and intuition for the game is significant, with a playing career spanning from League Two to the Premier League, international experience with England U17s, U18s, and U19s, and several years now in a coaching and player development capacity at Walsall.

“I believe in who he is and who he can become as a football professional, I believe in who he is as a leader, and most importantly I believe in who he is as a man with high integrity, outstanding grit and determination, and strong personal values which match the culture that we are trying to build at Walsall."

As a player, he made 575 appearances across two decades, taking in Birmingham City, Watford and Shrewsbury Town – as well as two spells at Walsall.

After ending his playing days at Bescot, Sadler has been on the Saddlers' coaching team for the past three seasons.

A statement from the club read: "In addition to his first-team coaching responsibilities over the last two seasons, Sadler has played an integral role in the day-to-day connection between the first team and academy, and the implementation of the club's individual player development plans.

"The 38-year-old led the reserve team in Central League and Central League Cup matches during the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons. He also acquired his UEFA Pro License."

Boycott added: “We evaluated a vast number of candidates in an open process, and through a series of interviews whittled this down to a group of finalists.

"We then conducted a detailed process of reference checks, in-person interviews, and technical presentations with each of those finalists.

"We had many strong candidates for the role, with good experience in various leagues and countries, each of whom was evaluated via the same process and each of whom was given due consideration.