Walsall's Ronan Maher grateful to former Rushall Olympic boss

The 19-year-old scored four goals and set-up six more across his two loans, as Rushall survived the drop in their debut campaign in the National League North.

Maher signed off his stay at Rushall with silverware in both the Staffordshire Senior Cup and Walsall Senior Cup – scoring in the latter final in a 3-1 win over Chasetown at Bescot.

McDonald joined Stourbridge on Monday after announcing his Rushall departure and Maher says he is grateful for the opportunity he was given at Dales Lane.

He said: “Without Liam and all of the backroom staff, I wouldn’t have got the minutes that I did.

“I wouldn’t have been able to show showcase what I am capable of, get the goals and assists that I did or help them stay up.

“My full praise goes to Liam and his staff for giving me the platform and opportunity to prove my worth.”