Popular McDonald's branch reopens with fresh new look after refurb

The fast-food chain welcomed customers through the doors of its Crescent Road site once again on Thursday after weeks of renovation works.

The restaurant is one of the first in Walsall to undergo a "convenience of the future" redesign and now features a fresh layout, including a dedicated courier waiting area and entrance in the hopes of easing congestion in the dining area.

There is also improved break spaces for staff and redesigned crew rooms.

The McDonald's in Willenhall has reopened after a makeover

David Knight, a local franchisee who owns and operates nine McDonald’s restaurants in the West Midlands, including the Willenhall branch, said: "I’m proud to reinvest in our Willenhall restaurant – especially as McDonald’s celebrates its 50th anniversary in the UK this year.

"The new dining area is more contemporary, and we now have separate facilities for couriers and customers which leads to a better experience for all.

"It is exciting to see the fresh new look and feel of our Willenhall restaurant and I am confident the changes will not only benefit our customers but also our staff, as it will help make their jobs a little easier."

Workers could be seen at the Willenhall site at the end of April

The kitchen has also been redesigned to include a bigger order assembly space and areas specifically for preparing dine in orders.

There are also dedicated areas depending on the customer's method of order, along with the removal of the front counters, to give diners more space to enjoy their meal.

Pictures taken at the end of April show fences up around the site, with workers seen making changes both inside and outside the restaurant.

The branch was fenced off at the end of April as the refurbishment works were underway

The Willenhall site is not the first McDonald's in the region which has been given a makeover so far this year.

The Penn branch in Wolverhampton closed for nine weeks in January for refurbishment works which were said to cost "well over £1 million".