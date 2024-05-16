Walsall ace Jack Earing recalls how brief Bolton breakthrough left him hungry for more

Gresty Road was the setting as he took to the pitch alongside Bolton Wanderers captain Darren Pratley for his professional debut.

Beside him, future Premier League stars Antonee Robinson and Adam Armstrong tore forward, with the latter igniting a late turnaround to draw Bolton level 20 minutes from time.

Derik Osede rose to head in the winner 11 minutes later, as a fresh-faced Earing, aged 18 at the time, wheeled away to celebrate with his teammates.

He would even get a run-out in Bolton’s 3-0 defeat at West Ham two rounds later, but would have to wait over 18 months for his Championship debut, which also proved to be his last appearance for the club.

While his breakthrough at Bolton was short-lived, rubbing shoulders with the likes of ex-Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan, current Wolves boss Gary O’Neil and former England international Emile Heskey during his stint with the Trotters only increased his hunger for more.