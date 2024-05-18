Owen Evans departs as Walsall announce retained and released list

Evans, who arrived from Cheltenham Town in 2022, made 79 appearances in total across his two seasons at Bescot.

The Welshman joins Joe Riley, Rollin Menayese and Aramide Oteh in leaving the club.

Meanwhile, Jackson Smith, who established himself as first-choice between the sticks during the second half of the campaign, has been offered a new contract.

The 22-year-old arrived from Wolves last summer after spending the second half of the previous campaign on loan at the Saddlers.

Smith registered seven clean sheets in 30 appearances in all competitions this term and was also named Young Player of the Year.

Elsewhere, Walsall have exercised options on Taylor Allen, Harry Williams and Douglas James-Taylor, while talks remain ongoing with Tom Knowles and Joe Foulkes.

Walsall also announced yesterday that vice-captain Jamille Matt has penned a new one-year deal.

David Okagbue, Emmanuel Adegboyega, Ross Tierney, Josh Gordon and Mo Faal will return to their parent clubs following the conclusion of their loan spells.

A club statement read: "We would like to thank all the departing players for their efforts during their times at Walsall and wish them all the best for the future."

Donervon Daniels, Priestley Farquharson, Oisin McEntee, Evan Weir, Liam Gordon, Brandon Comley, Jack Earing, Isaac Hutchinson, Jamie Jellis, Ronan Maher, Ryan Stirk and Danny Johnson also remain under contract for next season.