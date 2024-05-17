Walsall striker Jamille Matt pens new deal

The announcement comes just a day before Walsall are set to publish their full released and retained list.

Matt has scored eight goals in 53 appearances in all competitions since arriving from Forest Green Rovers in January 2023 on an 18-month deal, which was due to expire this summer.

The 34-year-old found the net six times in 40 matches this term and insists it was a simple decision to pen fresh terms at Bescot.

"I am delighted to get it sorted," the striker said. "Since the end of the season, I've been speaking to the gaffer and it's the only place I wanted to be.

"I want to build on last year, the second half especially given how we played. I think there are some good foundations there to kick on and do even better next year.