'Early signs' of Walsall-Drogheda collaboration already visible says co-chairman Ben Boycott

Walsall’s owners Trivela completed the full takeover of the League of Ireland outfit in November last year after club members voted to accept the American sports investment fund’s offer.

The co-chairman said: “In the Trivela portfolio, Drogheda stands on its own. It has to work on its own as a club and we’re focused on what the sporting outcomes look like in Drogheda.

“But having those two clubs under the same umbrella just based on where League Two stands in relation to the League of Ireland, it does sort of create a natural player pathway.”

Boycott went on to cite former Walsall loanees Emmanuel Adegboyega and Freddie Draper (who also had stints at Drogheda) as shining examples of how the intrinsic relationship between both clubs could work.