Hundreds of Southampton fans entered the St Mary's Stadium pitch following the home team's 3-1 win against West Bromwich Albion on Friday night.

The Saints dominated the second leg of the play-off clash, booking their spot in the finals thanks to second-half goals from Will Smallbone and Adam Armstrong.

Following the full-time whistle, hundreds of fans took to the pitch to celebrate their side's victory, some appearing to goad away supporters.

In footage shared with the Express & Star, Albion players and staff can be seen applauding the away end while surrounded by Southampton fans. Smoke from flares, both red and blue, can also be seen.