West Brom fans salute players who came to applaud amid Southampton play-off pitch invasion 'carnage'

A West Brom fan who watched his side fall to defeat in their Championship promotion play-off semifinal has described the "absolute carnage" that followed as opposition fans swarmed the pitch.

By Daniel Walton
West Bromwich Albion players applaud the fans after the final whistle. Photo: Steve Paston/PA Wire

Hundreds of Southampton fans entered the St Mary's Stadium pitch following the home team's 3-1 win against West Bromwich Albion on Friday night.

The Saints dominated the second leg of the play-off clash, booking their spot in the finals thanks to second-half goals from Will Smallbone and Adam Armstrong.

Following the full-time whistle, hundreds of fans took to the pitch to celebrate their side's victory, some appearing to goad away supporters.

In footage shared with the Express & Star, Albion players and staff can be seen applauding the away end while surrounded by Southampton fans. Smoke from flares, both red and blue, can also be seen.

West Bromwich Albion fans following the loss. Photo: Steve Paston/PA Wire
