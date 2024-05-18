West Brom fans salute players who came to applaud amid Southampton play-off pitch invasion 'carnage'
A West Brom fan who watched his side fall to defeat in their Championship promotion play-off semifinal has described the "absolute carnage" that followed as opposition fans swarmed the pitch.
Hundreds of Southampton fans entered the St Mary's Stadium pitch following the home team's 3-1 win against West Bromwich Albion on Friday night.
The Saints dominated the second leg of the play-off clash, booking their spot in the finals thanks to second-half goals from Will Smallbone and Adam Armstrong.
Following the full-time whistle, hundreds of fans took to the pitch to celebrate their side's victory, some appearing to goad away supporters.
In footage shared with the Express & Star, Albion players and staff can be seen applauding the away end while surrounded by Southampton fans. Smoke from flares, both red and blue, can also be seen.