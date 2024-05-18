M6 briefly closed both ways at Junction 10 by 'police-led incident'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Motorists were warned to plan well ahead following an incident that briefly forced the closure of the M6 at Junction 10.

The stretch of motorway was suddenly shut on Saturday afternoon, with drivers being warned of at least three miles of congestion.

National Highways said on X: "The M6 is closed in both directions within J10 Walsall due to a police-led incident.

The M6 Junction 10 was closed in both directions due to a 'police-led incident'. Photo: Motorway Cameras

"Emergency services are on scene. There are three miles congestion on approach in both directions with delays building so please allow extra journey time."

Bus services were diverted from the busy junction, with the National Express West Midlands Service 529 being diverted.

National Express West Midlands said on X: "Due to an incident ongoing at Junction 10 M6 Walsall. Service 529 is diverting in both directions via: Queen Elizabeth Avenue, Churchill Road and Bloxwich Lane.

"Apologies for any disruption to your journey."

The incident was "cleared" by 1.30pm.

The emergency services have been contacted for more information.