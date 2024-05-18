Carlos Corberan makes vow on West Brom out of contract players and gives Josh Maja answer

There are 10 senior players whose contracts at The Hawthorns expire at the end of June and it is understood it will be a summer of change as the club focus on addressing their wage bill and helping Corberan put his stamp on the squad.

Corberan revealed he will be back at the training ground less than 24 hours after play-off heartache at Southampton as the hosts ran out 3-1 second-leg winners at St Mary's to book their place at Wembley.

Despite Shilen Patel's takeover in February, the club still need to address losses of around £2million per month footed by the new owner to avoid future financial fair play concerns.

Some of Albion's longest-serving and key players, including Kyle Bartley, Matt Phillips, Cedric Kipre and Alex Mowatt, are out of contract, as are other ageing members of Corberan's squad, which had the oldest average age in the Championship this season.

Corberan told the Express & Star: "From Saturday we are going to work on this because now we know that we will play in the Championship and we need to know decisions now – as soon as we know our reality and position for next year.