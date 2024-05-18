Body found in search for missing 38-year-old Sandwell man

West Midlands Police announced on Friday night that a body believed to be that of the missing man had been found in Rowley Regis. Officers had been searching for the man, known as Lee, for about a week.

A statement from West Midlands Police said: "Officers searching for missing 38-year-old Lee have sadly found the body of a man in Rowley Regis.

"Formal identification is yet to take place but Lee’s family have been informed.

"We are not treating the death as suspicious. Our sympathies are with his family and friends."