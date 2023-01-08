Walsall boss Michael Flynn delighted with Leicester FA Cup draw

Michael Flynn (pic Owen Russell)

It will be the second time Flynn has come up against Leicester in the FA Cup, he was the Newport boss when they beat the Foxes 2-1 in the third round in 2018-19.

Flynn said: "It will be a fantastic tie, Brendan Rogers is a great manager and I will look forward to meeting him on the day.

"Call it a reward for the fantastic travelling fans, the owners of the club who have supported us so well and the players who have earned a good draw which this is

"And I thought we deserved the win, against a very good team who have quality throughout the team, as we saw with Paddy Madden's goal which was a great finish.

"But we played well throughout, we took the game to them from the first minute to the final one of injury time and our pressure in that last bit paid off.

Flynn said Andy Williams was the right man to take the penalty at such a crucial time because of his calm, collected nature.