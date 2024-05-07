Walsall's Ronan Maher eager to build on successful Rushall Olympic loan spell
Ronan Maher is hoping to capitalise on the confidence he has gained from his successful loan at Rushall Olympic by pushing for more minutes at Walsall next season.
Plus
Published
The 19-year-old has scored four goals and set-up six more in the National League North and has registered a further nine goals and 18 assists across all competitions.
Maher helped the Pics secure safety in their debut season in the sixth-tier and will be chasing a second trophy in the Walsall Senior Cup tomorrow, after winning the Staffordshire Senior Cup last month.