Traditional pub given new life by couple who call it their life

It’s a pub with tradition and which has been a fixture within its community for more than 500 years.

The Dog and Partridge in Wednesfield has a unique place within the town as the oldest building on the High Street, having been build in the 16th century.

The Grade II-listed oak timbered cottage building has been licensed since the 1780s and brewed its own beer for more than 100 years until the 1950s.

It has had its ups and downs over the years, but has become a go-to venue for lovers of beer and tradition, even being shortlisted for Traditional Pub of the Year category of the Midlands Food, Drink and Hospitality Awards in 2024.

The Dog and Partridge is a focal point of the community

Owned by Marston’s, the pub has been run for a decade by Kevin Rigby and Rachael Bone, who had been working at a pub in Ashmore Park, but moved back over to Wednesfield due to the local connection with Kevin.

She said: “We had taken on a pub in Ashmore Park, but we basically changed over to this area because it was kind of the right time and Kevin as a local lad from Wednesfield was quite interested in the pub.