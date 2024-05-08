Who was your Walsall star man of the season? Have your say

There were some performers who did well for the Saddlers and we want you to choose your player of the season from our six nominees.

Isaac Hutchinson

Scooped a hat-trick of awards at the end of the campaign, including Walsall’s player of the year.

He scored a career-high 15 goals and set-up 12 more in all competitions to finish as the Saddlers’ top goalscorer, while his rocket from distance in a 1-0 win over Colchester United in September was voted goal of the season.

Hutchinson also scored his first career hat-trick in a 4-1 win over Gillingham at Bescot in October and surpassed a century of appearances for the club.

Brandon Comley

A crucial cog in the system as the single pivot – starting 33 of Walsall’s last 34 games in League Two following his return from an ankle injury in October.

Sadler said earlier in the campaign that he “cannot wait” to have Comley available and that excitement was justified by his performances over the course of the campaign.