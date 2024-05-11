Walsall co-chairman Ben Boycott welcomes new Walsall addition

Club legend O’Kelly returned to Bescot as an associate director in April, with Walsall’s young management team hoping to lean on both his experience and wisdom.

The 67-year-old enjoyed two spells at the Bescot as a player before becoming Dean Smith’s assistant manager back in 2012.

He has since gone on to have stints with Smith at Brentford and Villa – before most recently coming back to the club to help head coach Mat Sadler at the end of last season.

Boycott explained that O’Kelly’s role will not be full-time but feels he will be a crucial addition to the club.