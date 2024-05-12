Third man arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with fatal Wolverhampton house blaze

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Two women, aged in their early 20s, tragically died following a fire at an address in Dunstall Hill and four other people were taken to hospital – three were not seriously injured but a woman remains in a serious condition.

Two men, 19 and 22, were arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder concerning the fire.

West Midlands Police confirmed today another man has been arrested.

The scene of the fatal house fire, Dunstall Hill

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We've arrested a third man as investigations into a fatal house fire in Wolverhampton continue.

"We're continuing to work with the fire service to establish the cause of the fire which happened at just before 2am.

"As part of our enquiries two men, aged 19 and 22, were yesterday arrested on suspicion of murder.

"We have now been granted extra time to question them.

"We've now further detained a 46-year-old man, who is also understood to be known to the women, on suspicion of murder and he'll be questioned too."

A police cordon remains in place while officers continue enquiries to ascertain exactly what happened.

Chief Superintendent Richard Fisher, from Wolverhampton LPA, said: "Two women have tragically lost their lives and our thoughts are with their loved ones at this deeply distressing time.

"We know how upsetting this is for everyone within the community, and we're working as sensitively as we can to find out the cause of this terrible fire.

"This is a very active investigation and it's important we do everything we can to get answers to what happened."

Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 360 of 11/5/24.