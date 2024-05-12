Carlos Corberan's feelings on "equal" West Brom and Southampton play-off draw and 'emotional' atmosphere

There was nothing to separate the Baggies and the Saints, who will go at it to find a winner in Friday night's second leg at St Mary's for a place at Wembley.

The sides shared two or three goalscoring opportunities on a baking day at The Hawthorns, where the backdrop and occasion was a highlight for the Baggies boss.

Grady Diangana forced saves from Alex McCarthy with a first-half header and tame second-half strike, while Darnell Furlong prodded just wide. Home goalkeeper Alex Palmer saved from Flynn Downes and impressively kept out substitute Ross Stewart's deflected effort.

Corberan said: "Very equal, very balanced, a very tough game, as you can expect when we are fighting with four teams to go to the Premier League – the best league in the world, you can only expect tough and difficult challenges. The key is you need to enjoy beating the difficulty and challenge.