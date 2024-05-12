Express & Star
31 photos as clock rolls back to the 1950s at the Black Country Living Museum

The clock rolled back to the 1950s at the Black Country Living Museum this weekend as visitors enjoyed some themed fun.

By Lisa O'Brien
Published

The Dudley attraction celebrated the unique music, culture and dance styles that defined the era.

There was live music, dancing, good food and lots on to entertain visitors.

Below are more than 30 pictures taken by Express & Star photographer Tim Thursfield, who attended the event.

If you were there, there is a chance you'll be able to find yourself below.

Enjoying the 1950's event at Black Country Living Museum
Classic cars on show at the event
A family enjoy a picnic
Visitors enjoy the 1950's event
A number of classic cars were on show
The 1950s came rockin' to the museum’s streets
Youngsters enjoying the event
The Dudley attraction celebrated the unique music, culture and dance styles that defined the era
Children enjoy themselves at the themed event
A youngster enjoys a ride
Making the most of the hot weather
The 1950's event at the Black Country Living Museum
All dressed up for the occasion
Visitors enjoy the warm weather at the themed event
Travelling back to the 1950s
Live music was on offer
Visitors dress up for the special event
Having a stroll at the museum
Families enjoy a day out
There were many attractions at the event
Enjoying some fish and chips
Having a spot of lunch
The 1950's event at the museum
The fun of the fair
Enjoying the attractions
All dressed for the 1950's event
Having fun at the event
The 1950's event at Black Country Living Museum
Enjoying the day
Bobby on the beat
Ice-creams were on offer
