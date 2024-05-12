31 photos as clock rolls back to the 1950s at the Black Country Living Museum
The clock rolled back to the 1950s at the Black Country Living Museum this weekend as visitors enjoyed some themed fun.
By Lisa O'Brien
Published
The Dudley attraction celebrated the unique music, culture and dance styles that defined the era.
There was live music, dancing, good food and lots on to entertain visitors.
Below are more than 30 pictures taken by Express & Star photographer Tim Thursfield, who attended the event.
