31 photos as clock rolls back to the 1950s at the Black Country Living Museum

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Dudley attraction celebrated the unique music, culture and dance styles that defined the era.

There was live music, dancing, good food and lots on to entertain visitors.

Below are more than 30 pictures taken by Express & Star photographer Tim Thursfield, who attended the event.

If you were there, there is a chance you'll be able to find yourself below.

Enjoying the 1950's event at Black Country Living Museum

Classic cars on show at the event

A family enjoy a picnic

Visitors enjoy the 1950's event

A number of classic cars were on show

The 1950s came rockin' to the museum’s streets

Youngsters enjoying the event

The Dudley attraction celebrated the unique music, culture and dance styles that defined the era

Children enjoy themselves at the themed event

A youngster enjoys a ride

Making the most of the hot weather

The 1950's event at the Black Country Living Museum

All dressed up for the occasion

Visitors enjoy the warm weather at the themed event

Travelling back to the 1950s

Live music was on offer

Visitors dress up for the special event

Having a stroll at the museum

Families enjoy a day out

There were many attractions at the event

Enjoying some fish and chips

Having a spot of lunch

The 1950's event at the museum

The fun of the fair

Enjoying the attractions

All dressed for the 1950's event

Having fun at the event

The 1950's event at Black Country Living Museum

Enjoying the day

Bobby on the beat