Walsall are continuing to evolve under Trivela Group

The Saddlers, who will be entering their third season under Trivela’s ownership next term, sat as high as sixth with less than quarter of the campaign remaining at the start of March following a memorable five-match winning streak.

A disappointing return of 11 points from the last 33 available ultimately dashed their top-seven aspirations as they dropped to an eventual 11th-place finish.

Mat Sadler’s first season at the helm heralded the Saddlers’ highest finish since relegation to the EFL’s basement division in 2019, which ultimately resulted in the 39-year-old receiving a contract extension.

Boycott is confident Sadler and his team can guide Walsall to a brighter future and feels as if this season has only increased the hunger for success.

He said: “The minute we climbed into sixth (after beating Doncaster 3-1 on March 2) – you start to build a feeling that you should be there.

“I am sure it feels that way for supporters because it feels that way for me. If you get close enough to taste something then of course you want to have it.