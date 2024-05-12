"I was pushing Josh..." West Brom's Carlos Corberan explains Josh Maja omission from Southampton play-off clash

Corberan revealed to the Express & Star afterwards that despite "pushing Josh in every type of situation" he could, he decided the call was to leave last summer's free transfer signing out of the 20-man matchday squad in favour of Andi Weimann, who remained an unused substitute.

Maja has been back training with Albion since early April and played his part in three brief cameos at senior level. The former Sunderland man also made two starts for the under-21s, where he played 60 and 80 minutes in two appearances.

It had been hoped the striker would be able to have an impact in the play-offs and it remains to be seen whether Maja will be included in Friday's second leg at St Mary's with the tie balanced at 0-0.

"I made a decision to involve Andi because after the injury of Maja I have tried in many ways to make him fit and ready," Corberan said.