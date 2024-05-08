Norwich loanee Emmanuel Adegboyega full of praise for Walsall
Emmanuel Adegboyega says he is grateful to have been handed the opportunity to “develop and learn” during his time at Walsall.
Plus
Published
The defender, who arrived at Bescot on loan from Championship outfit Norwich City in January, made 13 appearances in League Two this term.
Adegboyega scored three times in his first four league appearances for the Saddlers and was subsequently named EFL Young Player of the Year for February.
Following the expiration of his loan, the Irishman took to Instagram to reflect on his experience at Bescot.