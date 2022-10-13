Walsall's Danny Johnson happy to be like namesake

SPORT COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 09/08/2022..Walsall Fc V Swindon FC W: Danny Johnson scores.

Johnson has proven a huge hit since arriving at Bescot on loan from Mansfield and last weekend netted his 10th goal in a 3-1 win over Wimbledon.

The 29-year-old later admitted he had probably not touched the ball 10 times before grasping his first and only chance of the match in the 50th minute.

And he later explained how watching former Blues and Crystal Palace striker Andy in action as a youngster had influenced his own game.

He said: “I remember growing up watching Andy Johnson. When he was playing for Crystal Palace he would come to Middlesbrough and you would hardly see him all game. Then he gets his chance and puts it away.

“That is what poachers are about. It always sticks in my head. That one chance you get, you have to put it away if that is the type of player you are.”

The Saddlers visit Mansfield on Saturday and Johnson is unable to play against his parent club, meaning he must wait until at least next Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy clash with MK Dons to add to his tally.

“I’ve come here and played every league game so far,” he said. “Obviously, I am disappointed I won’t be able to play up at Mansfield because I want to play every game.

“But it will give me a chance to refresh a little bit and get ready for some big games to come.”

The Saddlers sit 14th in the League Two table after recording back-to-back, following a run of 12 without a victory.

“We were always confident things would turn,” said Johnson. “Obviously, people get down. But when you look at the bigger picture, if you stick together you will come through these times.

“It is a strange game and can change just like that. We need to keep putting points on the board.